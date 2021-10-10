Local couple takes part in 10K race to celebrate nieces and those who can't run

CLEVELAND, Ohio — On Sunday, many runners from all over the country participated in the Rock Hall Half Marathon, 10k, Relay and News 5K, but one family had an extra special reason to hit the pavement.

It was the perfect weather to get some strides in and listen to good ole rock n' roll in front of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2020 this run was virtual, while this year they had a good turnout.

“This year it's very exciting to have the people here, they are getting their medals, they're getting their water, their milk," said Brain Maccloskey, with GCXC, which put on the race.

Each runner ran one of four races and received a guitar metal at the end.

“It’s great, the atmosphere, you have people around little kids and everybody of all ages so it's great being out here today,” said Ben Johnson, the winner of the News 5 K.

But for one couple, crossing that finish line meant more than getting a medal.

“We'd like to run, specifically right for people that can't run as well,” said Ed Butterfield, a 10K runner.

Ed and Gloria Butterfield took on the 10K to celebrate a few things: Their 35th anniversary, their niece Lindsay who has spina bifida, and an angel in the sky.

“We also wanted to commemorate the memory of my niece, Selena, who passed away 10 years ago from an autoimmune disease. So, we have a lot to be thankful for,” said Gloria.

The couple ran for years but stopped once they had kids, saying that this year it was only right to put back on their running shoes.

“We know quite a few people who are suffering from cancer and all type of illnesses, and we wanted to do a make a wish run. You know, come out, make a wish because she was a Make A Wish Foundation sponsored child,” said Gloria.

So they did it with Selena's name on their backs while wearing her favorite color.

“She loves the color purple and purple guitars. She loved music and to dance. She had so much spirit,” said Gloria.

Though the race is over, the fight isn't—along with the memory of Selena which will live on forever.

Donations for Lindsay can be made to Spina Bifida Association in her name (Lindsay Krieger). Donations can also be made to Immaculate Conception School at 109 W. 4th St., Port Clinton, under Selena Tiita Scholarship Fund.