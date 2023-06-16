Local dad celebrates life this Father’s Day after receiving ultimate gift

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The gift of time has blessed this father and son duo in a way they say words can’t even begin to describe.

“I'm just so thankful and blessed every day to have this. It's incredible,” said Dave Bianco.

Several years ago, doctors at Cleveland Clinic diagnosed Dave Bianco with liver cancer, leaving his son David and the rest of their family heartbroken.

“It was tough. I mean, hearing him break the news to me and our family that he had cancer developing, it was tough to hear,” David said.

Unwavered, Dave said he remained hopeful things would work out, even though he didn’t know exactly how until his son received a life-changing phone call.

“I was out on the bike riding, and I took a call, and they told me I was a match. I was good to go. I was cleared, and I called him immediately after and told him I was so excited,” David said.

Before the operation could begin, David said he had to change his lifestyle and get in optimal shape to keep his father alive; so he biked 14 miles every day, and then in August 2022, the 21-hour transplant procedure took place.

“This gift that was given to me is just beautiful. You know, it's very unselfish on David's part to do this,” Dave said.

Today, both men have fully recovered and are back together, like in old times.

“It means everything,” David said. “Without it, I wouldn't be spending Father's Day with him. I don't think so. It's just a beautiful thing to have.”

This Father’s Day, Dave and David plan to spend time with each other and their families, and while they’re doing so, they and their advocates encourage the community to consider donating the precious gift of life.

“I see a living donation with David and Dave's story as just an ultimate selfless act by David to his father Dave,” said Life Banc Chief Operations Officer Micah Davis.

Across the nation, Davis said that more than 100,000 people are on the waitlist.

In Ohio, he says that number is around 2,900, with 17 patients dying each day they wait for organs.

“Each of us can make that commitment. We can register to be a donor,” Davis said. “It’s again an act of love.”

