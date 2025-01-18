Local high school students set out to raise $80,000 in the fight against blood cancers

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Brunswick students are making a big difference in the fight against blood cancers. In 2022, the group "Brunswick for a Brighter Future" started its mission.

One of the student visionaries of the group, Luke Weinhauer, is passionate about the cause after losing a friend to cancer in elementary school.

In its first year, the group set a goal of $25,000 and raised more than $50,000. Last year, the group set a goal of $50,000 and raised more than $85,000.

This year, the group is determined to reach $80,000 during its campaign. The campaign kicked off on Jan. 17 and runs until March 8.

Many events are planned to support "Brunswick for a Brighter Future."

On Jan. 25, at the Brunswick men's basketball game, you can "chuck a duck." With a donation, you can throw a duck out on the court and compete to win prizes. The group is also currently selling Super Bowl squares.

On Feb. 22, Rick Smith Jr. will perform a magic show at the community center.

"This really shows the importance of community support. We sold our magic show out in four days, and we are so grateful for the support the community has already given us," said student visionary Abigal Karim.

Although tickets are sold out for the magic show, you can still donate to the cause. You can donate here.

You can check out more about the mission and follow along with the campaign here.