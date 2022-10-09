Local man overcomes addiction through faith as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month kicks off

CLEVELAND — Meet Bryan Sandella.

“Never in my wildest dreams I’d ever thought I’d be where I’m at today,” said Sandella.

He’s a husband, a father and the pastor of a church, which happens to be his home because he believes it’s important to meet people where they are after the life he once lived.

“I was a drug dealer. I was a meth addict, and a meth cook for quite some time almost 20 years,” said Sandella.

For years, Sandella thought he could battle his addiction on his own, until he one day realized, he couldn’t do it anymore.

“I just got down on my knees and I said ‘God, I’m done with this. I’m done. Please help me,” said Sandella.

Now after doing meth for 18 years, 39-year-old Sandella is more than four years free, crediting God for his recovery and using his testimony to inspire others.

“He did it for me, he can do it for you,” said Sandella.

“We all have our journey,” said Operations Director Chanice Newcomer from BrightView Parma Addiction Treatment Center.

At the Treatment Center, experts want more people to overcome their addiction as Sandella has accomplished.

To help, Newcomer encourages the community to get educated. She says this reduces the stigma and shame surrounding the disease.

“2021 has surpassed as the highest year of unintentional drug overdose deaths in Ohio, which is you know, it's very scary to think, right? You know, it's just it's there has to be an urgency as to how we can handle this community problem,” said Newcomer.

Newcomer also encourages the community to show empathy, to not judge and to make those working towards recovery feel worthy.

Most importantly, both Newcomer and Sandella say to not do it alone.

“You can try to battle it on your own strength, all day long but we’re human beings and we’re going to fail and the day that you give your life to Jesus there ain’t nothing like it and that’s when the transformation takes place,” said Sandella.

Sandella holds a church service every Sunday at 2 p.m. If you’re interested, he encourages you to call him at 704-249-1593.

