Local moms gather to take part in the Cleveland Central Community Baby Shower

Posted at 9:13 PM, May 13, 2023
The Cleveland Central Community Baby Shower, organized by the Western Reserve Ohio Links Chapter, gave out thousands of items for expectant mothers at the Saint Vincent Charity Health Center today.

The items included diapers, bottles and other baby essentials. The Cleveland Food Bank passed out meals and free cell phones were also given out.

