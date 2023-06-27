Local organizations raising awareness about the ongoing opioid epidemic

Local organizations are raising awareness about the ongoing opioid epidemic in the suburbs.

Last week, a discussion took place in Chagrin Falls after several people overdosed and died after using what is believed to be fentanyl-laced cocaine, a clear message that fentanyl-laced drugs are a problem in cities and suburbs across Northeast Ohio.

“The disease of addiction doesn’t care what color your skin is, it doesn’t care if you are male or female, it doesn’t care where you live, it doesn’t care how much money you have, it is a disease and it is everywhere,” said Carole Negus, director of nursing at Stella Maris.

Experts recommend carrying the opioid reversal drug Naloxone. It is available for free in Ohio. Click here for a list of distribution sites in the state.

