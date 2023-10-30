Local radio personality killed in wrong-way crash

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Daniel Fazio, a local DJ and WQMX radio personality, was killed in a head-on vehicle collision early Saturday morning, according to police.

Warrensville Heights police said the crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday near Interstate 271 South and 480 West.

Police said Fazio, 47, was killed during the head-on collision. Police said a car driven by 31-year-old Luis Caban-Medina was traveling north in the southbound lanes when he hit Fazio’s car head-on. Caban-Medina was also killed in the crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol statistics, there have been 132 wrong-way accidents so far this year, 14 of which have been fatal. Last year, there were 202 crashes, 13 were deadly.

Police said the investigation into the accident continues.