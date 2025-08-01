Local restaurants rally after fire destroys beloved butcher shop

CLEVELAND — For years, some of Northeast Ohio’s top restaurants relied on one small-town butcher to supply them with high-quality meats. But earlier this year, a devastating fire destroyed the shop in Fredericktown, leaving its owner—and the chefs who depended on him—scrambling.

Now, those same chefs are stepping up to return the favor.

Every great dish takes more than a chef with an idea — it also requires quality ingredients from a trusted supplier. In this case, that supplier is a butcher, Mike Jessee.

Jessee owned Dee Jay’s Custom Butchering and Processing, where for years he supplied meat to more than a dozen businesses in Northeast Ohio, including Leavened Bakery and Noble Beast Brewing.

“It was mainly beef and pork products, some lamb products,’ said Jessee.

But in April, a devastating fire reduced Mike’s once-thriving butcher shop to ashes, just hours before he was set to make deliveries to Cleveland.

“My heart sank. It's like, gee whiz, that's our livelihood. 32 years of going to work in one place, you know, and see it going up in smoke,” said Jessee.

Since the fire, Ian Herrington, owner of Leavened Bakery, and James Redford, chef and partner at Noble Beast Brewing Company, have had no choice but to pivot their menus.

“His brats are legendary — and of course, his bacon, which I’ve now spent three months trying to find a decent replacement for,” said Redford.

But during that time, they also came up with a way to help their favorite butcher.

“He sells products to some of the best restaurants in the city and around the area. And I was like, if we all come together, we can definitely make something great,” said Herrington.

So on Monday, multiple restaurants are joining forces for a benefit event they’re calling “Dee Jay’s Custom Butchering and Processing Summer Cookout.” Each restaurant will contribute a dish for guests who purchase a ticket to the event.

“I couldn't believe that when they told me that's what they wanted to do, I was like, gee whiz, somebody wants to help me,” said Jessee.

Because after years of working together, to these businesses, Mike is more than just a supplier of important ingredients— he’s a friend.

“Oh, he's just the nicest guy ever. You know? He's down to earth. Funny, you know, caring, kind,” said Herrington.

“Mike is... he's an individual who is going to be hard to replace, and I miss him every day, every Saturday,” said Redford.

As for Mike — while he’s still picking up the pieces — he never imagined that decades of hard work would build a community like this.

“I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I mean, I just appreciate it. I really do. I mean it. It makes me feel good that people want to help,” said Jessee.

The benefit will be Monday at Cordelia’s from noon to 5 p.m., offering all kinds of food.

For information on tickets, click here.