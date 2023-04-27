Local security guard, firefighters honored at Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame and Fire Awards

The 2023 Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame and Fire Awards ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon in Columbus.

The ceremony recognizes citizens and firefighters from across Ohio who went above and beyond to help others.

Several award recipients are from Northeast Ohio, including a security guard who helped rescue two children from a burning vehicle in September 2022 in Lakewood.

Security camera images from that day show security officer Jorge Ragghianti retrieving a tire iron from the trunk of his car in the parking lot of the business he was working at and running to the vehicle where children were heard calling for help.

Mr. Ragghianti then used the tire iron to break out the window and open the door to pull a child to safety. He then continued until the second child was out, as well.

Ragghianti is then seen collapsing from the smoke inhalation and injuries to his arm.

This all unfolded in about one minute and 30 seconds before flames fully engulfed the vehicle.

Wednesday, Ragghianti was honored with the Ohio Fire Service Citizen's Award at the Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame and Fire Awards Ceremony at the Center of Science and Industry in Columbus.

Lakewood Fire nominated Ragghianti for the award.

His bosses at Howe Security say they're incredibly proud of Mr. Ragghianti. They say he's a proud immigrant from Uruguay who came here looking for a better life and is eager to help others.

It said the older child, a hero himself, suffered burns while helping shield his little brother from the smoke and flames.

There were more heroes from Northeast Ohio recognized at Wednesday's ceremony.

Westlake firefighters Nick Tummino and John Tomlinson were among the recipients of this year's Ohio Fire Service Valor Award for rescuing a man from the second floor of his burning home last summer. Firefighter Tummino suffered significant burns to his hands but has since recovered.

Wooster Township Fire Chief Dallas Terrell was recognized as the Ohio Fire Officer of the Year for his deep care, compassion and service to the department and community.

This is the 42nd year of the annual awards ceremony. The Ohio Department of Commerce's Division of State Fire Marshal and the Ohio Department of Public Safety's Division of EMS come together to honor the men and women who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and provided exceptional service to Ohioans and Ohio's fire service.

They say they received more than 75 nominations this year in all seven categories.

