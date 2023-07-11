Local, state officials work to clean up oil spill in Tuscarawas River in Summit County

There's a cleanup going on right now in the Tuscarawas River after oil was spilled into it from a business in Barberton.

According to the Ohio EPA, the agency was notified about an oil spill in the Tuscarawas River near Wolf Creek on July 5. On July 6, the Barberton Fire Department said that it placed booms in the river to contain the spill and prevent it from spreading.

Fire officials and the EPA later traced the spill back to Noble Oil Services, which was transferring oil from a truck to a railcar at a business located on Syder Avenue.

The oil spilled into a storm sewer and made its way to the river, authorities said. Noble Oil Services is working to install additional containment measures as well as remove the oil from the river.

The EPA said drinking water has not been affected by the spill, as the reservoir the city uses is located upstream from where the oil spilled.

Authorities didn't say how long the cleanup is estimated to take.

Barberton Mayor Will Judge said the city has been working around the clock with the Summit Metro Parks, Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on the cleanup.

According to Judge, some animals were affected by the oil spill, but he didn't say how many. Those animals have been taken to wildlife rescues to be "cleaned and treated."

You can watch the mayor's full statement below:

The EPA said residents can call 614-265-6860 to report any impacts to wildlife.

