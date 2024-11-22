Local student uses Dubai Chocolate to accomplish a musical mission

HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio — A local student is using a school project and his love for music to make a big difference in someone's life. A piano's tune can soothe the soul, much like the sweet taste of chocolate.

Michael Nersesov, 16, offers this symphony of senses through his Dubai chocolate business, which he started as a class project at University School. As an Anderson Scholar, students are required to develop a business idea and bring it to life.

"It's a wonderful tool for the rest of their lives to know how a business idea grows from a seed into reality because you're always going to be running a business—whether it's your household or your personal budget. It's a really great life skill," said Celena Roebuck, the program manager and US faculty member.

Once students make $1,000 in profit, they can stop. There also isn’t a requirement for how they use their earnings. Michael, however, surpassed $1,000 quickly. Instead of keeping the money, he chose to give back, using it to purchase materials to teach immigrant students how to play the piano.

"I have a student who just moved from Turkmenistan less than six months ago, and he only speaks Russian," Michael shared.

Having played the piano for six years, Michael wanted to share his passion with others.

"I felt like I was good enough to teach and help kids who can't afford a professional instructor. I knew I could offer similar or even the same quality teaching for much less, helping them out," he explained.

As his business continues to grow, Michael, at just 16, plans to keep changing the world.

"I want to show kids that no matter their age, they can learn or succeed in whatever they set their minds to," he said.

And he's doing just that—one piece of chocolate and one harmony at a time.

"I feel proud, and with my business, I’ll always give back to the community. That’s where I find my happiness," Michael said.

Michael also told News 5 that he plans to donate 15% of his monthly earnings to a different nonprofit. This month, he chose "Feeding America."

For more information on Dubai Chocolate, you can follow his Instagram @DubaiChocolateCLE or find him at the Crocker Park Farmers' Market.