Local tree services facing staffing shortages, struggle with high demand after strong winds

Strong winds and rain have left many areas in Northeast Ohio cleaning up damage, especially from fallen trees. But the companies called to help clean up after the weather passes are struggling to meet the high demand due to staffing shortages.

Seth Harrison, owner of Nature's Beauty Tree Service, said he and his crew can't get to everyone who is calling to request their services and clean up after the storms.

"I can't get to everybody. I've got a lot of phone calls but I can't get to them because I've got a long list already waiting," Harrison said. "You just feel bad because you're losing out on the job after you already sold the job."

The demand for local tree services was already high with people wanting to work on projects around the house—the recent storm damage only increased that demand.

Harrison, like other business owners across Northeast Ohio, said he's looking to hire and is hoping anyone who wants a job applies.

Tree services are just one of many business areas impacted by the labor shortage. Restaurants, nursing homes and even amusement parks like Cedar Point have struggled to be fully staffed.

