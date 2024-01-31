Lock 15 under new ownership to keep up with rising costs, fewer customers

AKRON, Ohio — A popular Akron brewery is getting a second chance. The Brew Kettle now owns Lock 15 brewery. Both beer makers said the deal won't change a thing at the spot near downtown Akron.

Instead, the Brew Kettle's ownership will allow Lock 15 to keep up with the rising costs involved in running a brewery.

Kelly and Kevin Sharp were enjoying a bite and a beer at Lock 15 for lunch on Wednesday.

"We are celebrating our birthday today! I'm not going to say the number," said Kelly Sharp.

The twins picked a spot for their birthday lunch known for its good brews and cozy feel.

"I got a salad with chicken and tried a flight of their beers, so I'm really impressed with the chef and the different beer recipes — very good," said Sharp.

Lock 15 head brewer and general manager Joe Karpinski said running a brewery and restaurant is challenging right now.

"We got to this point because of the troubles in the industry, inflation, labor costs. Drinking habits have changed, eating habits have changed; generally speaking, head counts are down," said Karpinski.

The Ohio Craft Brewer's Association said it's seeing small and independent breweries adapt to the changing beer market. Lock 15 said the acquisition deal is its way of adapting.

"By having more scale, multiple locations, we can pass on all those cost savings to Lock 15," said Bryan Weber, The Brew Kettle president.

Between bar and kitchen staff, Lock 15 has about 47 employees. All of them will keep their jobs, increasing The Brew Kettle's employees to about 280.

"We can offer better benefits for them, in the form of healthcare, 401K, things that smaller one-off breweries and restaurants cannot do for their employees," said Weber.

The Brew Kettle said since the deal, about 25 other Ohio breweries have reached out with interest in a similar buyout to help stay afloat.

The Brew Kettle will also expand Lock 15's footprint, serving up the Akron-brewed beer at nine Brew Kettle locations.

"Maybe they would have never got to Mentor or Amherst, now they're going to be in 5 counties," said Weber.

The deal doesn't change the name, food, beer, location, or the vibes, and that makes regulars happy.

"Brew Kettle is another reputable, local brewery, so I think that any help that Lock 15 can get from somebody who might be a little bit more established, has the name recognition. It would be a real shame if one day we turned around and there weren't those unique little finds that we have no," said Sharp.