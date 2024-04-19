Long-time manager of Dickey Betts reflects on his career and life as a rock and roll legend

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Rock and roll guitar legend Dickey Betts has passed away. The 80-year-old was the co-founder of the Grammy award-winning band, The Allman Brothers Band, and was a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. His long-time manager, David Spero, lives in South Euclid.

It's easy to get lost in the memories that fill Spero's office. It's practically a museum of Spero's life being a manager in the music industry, and a life size thank you card from artists who've joined him on his journey over the decades. However, there's one particular memory hanging that especially strikes a chord Thursday as Spero mourns the loss of his long-time friend and client, rock legend, Dickey Betts.

“I love that picture because that's exactly what our relationship is, just joy,” said Spero.

Spero managed Betts for the last 23 years of his career, after his departure from the Allman Brothers Band. Dickey Betts helped define the sound of the southern rock genre in the 60s and 70s.

“His style of guitar playing that kind of jazz rock, mix no one had ever done that before,” Spero said.

Betts is also known best for writing and singing the group's biggest hit, Ramblin' Man.

“It's really the music world's loss because he was such a front runner in what he did,” Spero said.

Spero was able to visit Betts in his final days.

We just laughed and laughed and laughed and then we said goodbye,” said Spero, “I really loved him a lot and I am going to miss him terribly.”

As Betts manager, Spero's afternoon consisted of tying up legalities following his passing, but above all, he's reminiscing.

“You have to become a family member you have to become part of their life,” Spero said.

Spero wants Betts's fans to know one thing.

“He wasn't in it for the money, he was in it for the pure joy of making other people happy,” said Spero.

Betts died at 80-years old after struggling for years with health-related issues. He was inducted into the Rock and Hall of Fame as a member of the Allman Brothers Band in 1995.