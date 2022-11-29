Looking back at a few of the milepost moments over the last 75 years here at WEWS

CLEVELAND — As WEWS gets set to celebrate its 75th Anniversary in December, it allows us the opportunity to dive into the video vault and look back on a handful of the memorable moments we’ve shared over the years. For decades, televisions were made to look like pieces of furniture because they were, in a sense, a big part of our living rooms, a big part of our lives. Newspapers may have been where we read about events, and radio where we heard them, but television was where we could now see them as they were happening.

From the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, when we watched collectively as a nation for four days to the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1986, to the events of that September Tuesday morning in 2001 that will forever be synonymous with the date 9/11. In between, before, and since, there have been local highs and lows, victories and tragedies, that still serve as milepost moments of our lives here in Northeast Ohio. Allow us to touch on merely a few of them as we look back over the last 75.

