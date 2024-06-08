Looking for a FREE event for the whole family? Coventry Kids Day has you covered!

CLEVELAND — Coventry Village is getting ready to host its long-beloved Kids Day community event on Sunday, June 9. Kids Day is full of free, fun activities throughout the district for children and the young at heart.

This year’s festivities include giant inflatables and competitive yard games partnering with Recess Cleveland, pictured with Bluey, a kids concert with Jesse Jukebox and dance parties, crafts and creative make-and-takes, face painting, balloon animals, children's book signings, family discounts throughout the street, kids cardio drumming and even a kids circus act!

Here's a full lineup of the day's events:

Coventry Village Coventry Village Kids Day is a free day for the whole family.

The fun starts at noon. From 3 to 5 p.m., Coventry will officially welcome the summer season with its return of the drum circle.

“This is going to be a blast! It’s the last big party in the park before it’s closed for renovation for the remainder of the year - and we’re going all out. The merchants and nonprofits really make it a special day, from Grog Shop to Koko’s bakery. The whole district will be lined with fun things to see and do," said Matt Moore, executive director of the Coventry Village Special Improvement District.