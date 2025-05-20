Looking for a new furry friend? Check out Summit County Animal Control

It's National Pet Month, and the Summit County Animal Control might just have your new furry best friend.

The shelter is currently full and is housing over 90 dogs, with no room to spare.

So, to celebrate National Pet Month and to find these pups a new home, the shelter is reducing adoption fees for dogs.

Dogs are originally priced at $94, but for the month of May, dogs will cost $28.

All Summit County Animal Control animals are microchipped, fully vetted, licensed and ready to be taken home.

Those interested in adopting can call the shelter at 330-643-2845 to schedule an appointment or visit the facility during business hours.

Click here to view a list of adoptable dogs.