Looking for a small furry friend? Friendship Animal Protective League has you covered!

Looking to add a small furry friend to the family? Well, look no further!

According to a Facebook post from Friendship Animal Protective League, their small animal room is over capacity.

The shelter has been working tirelessly to help with the overwhelming population of stray domestic rabbits in Lorain.

Currently, the shelter already has rabbits that are waiting to be fixed, and now, three more of them have just been added to the waiting list.

Rabbits aren't the only animals available for adoption, mice and gerbils are available as well.

The shelter closes at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and is open on Monday from noon to 3 p.m. Click here to see Friendship APL's adoptable small animals.