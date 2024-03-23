Looking to purchase a puppy online? Well, police say it's most likely a scam

SHREVE, Ohio — News 5 is warning of a puppy scam, where not only are victims out of hundreds of dollars and with no puppies, but the scammer is using someone else's address as the puppy pickup location.

You can’t help but see teacup Yorkies' faces and not melt, and that’s what happened to Robin Hands when she first laid eyes on Debra at Kimberysteacups.co.

“I don’t really leave my house because I don't trust people,” said Hands. “So, when I went to purchase this dog. It was already hard enough.”

Due to what Hands has experienced this week, she only felt comfortable speaking to News 5 on the phone. She said she spoke with someone from the website through Kimberly’s Teacups Facebook page. The seller wanted a $400 deposit.

"When they asked me for the $400, I was already very weary, but I took her word at it and did it anyhow,” Hands added.

Hands sent the deposit to the seller via Zelle on Tuesday. Then Hands was given an address to pick up Debra, which led her to this home in Shreve. Hands messaged the seller upon arrival, and that's when she was asked for more money.

“When we got there, and I knew when they asked for the other $600 before they would give me the dog,” said Hands. “I knew something wasn’t right. And when the woman came out the house, and she said, 'are you here for a puppy?' And I said 'yes,' and she and she said 'well, you've been scammed.'”

Hands is talking about Callie Selders, who actually lives at the address in Shreve.

Selders said multiple people have been showing up to her home over the last 6 months expecting to pick up a Yorkie.

“They come here and their upset because they're out money, they're out a a large sum of money,” Selders added.

The Shreve Police Department has been investigating. Chief Ron Kiner believes the scammers are targeting recent homebuyers whose properties are still listed on real estate websites.

“I think one of the things they may be doing is looking on listings like Zillow because it will show a picture of the home and give the information on the home,” Kiner added.

Selder just wants to be repaid.

“I do want my money back, but the bank is saying if I can’t locate where it went, they probably can’t get it back,” said Hands.

In the meantime, Selders reminds people to trust their instincts before falling for the puppy eyes.

“Every person that came said I thought it was a scam, and in my mind, I am like go with your gut, if you think it’s a scam it probably is,” Selders added.

Shreve police believe there are more victims out there. If you think you are a victim or think your address is being used in this scam, contact the Shreve Police Department or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.