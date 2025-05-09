'Looks can be deceiving.' Westlake mom warns others to research e-bikes before purchasing one

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Some lessons are learned the hard way. That's how Westlake mom Katherine Vari became familiar with laws surrounding e-bikes.

She purchased a Class three e-bike for her son a few months ago.

"We were checking out places," she said. "We found a bike shop and paid them a couple of visits. They said this was the perfect bike for him."

Turns out it wasn't.

Vari found out later that it was against Ohio law for anyone under 16 to ride a class three e-bike. In other words, this wasn't the perfect bike for her son.

"I guess my mistake was trusting someone who specialized in that industry," Vari said. "Thinking they were providing me with the best information, and I acknowledge now that I should've done my research on my end. I just placed all my trust in a place that specialized in selling e-bikes."

Lakewood bicycle attorney Ken Knabe said it's a mistake that could've happened to anyone.

"When you go to buy an e-bike," he said. "It's buyer beware. Also, the bike shop should be educating you, too."

E-bikes come in three different classes. Classes one and two can go up to 20 miles per hour. Class threes, like the one Vari purchased for her son, can go up to 28 miles per hour. That's the same speed pro-cyclists travel at.

Knabe said that's why there are laws surrounding e-bikes.

"If you're not trained and you're not used to riding a bike," he said. "It's unsafe."

If your child is under 16 and is spotted operating a class three e-bike by an officer, they could be issued a citation and go to juvenile court.

It's not easy to spot which bike is which. Knabe said you can find the class number down near the seat post.

"Looks can be deceiving," he said. "You can't judge a book by its cover. You gotta look at these e-bikes and see if those bikes fit a particular type of individual."

Vari is now making plans to sell the e-bike to an age-appropriate rider. She wants other parents to know the laws and to do their research.

"The main thing is safety," she said. "I want kids to be safe out there, and so does my son."