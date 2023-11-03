Lorain City Schools celebrate resource officer who pursued a shooting suspect during school dismissal

LORAIN, Ohio — Resource Officer Nick Gerace was celebrated by the Lorain City Schools Friday for his heroic actions Thursday after he chased a man who shot at a car across the street from a school during dismissal.

The Washington Elementary School in the 1000 block of W. 23rd Street in Lorain was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man was spotted firing into a car while near the school, said Lorain police.

According to police, Gerace was monitoring dismissal shortly after 2:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots and saw the man firing his weapon. The officer then pursued the shooter throughout the neighborhood.

Friday, Washington Elementary and Gen. Johnnie Wilson Middle School students celebrated Gerace with his own clap-out, complete with thank-you cards and banners.

"Officer Gerace humbly said he didn't do anything that any other officer wouldn't do. He did his job. We know that is not always the case, so we salute Officer Gerace as a Titan Hero who was Caught Being Great!," Lorain City Schools said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident occurred.

