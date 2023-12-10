Lorain City Schools hosting Winter Wonderland Festival featuring STEAM-based fun

Lorain City Schools is transforming its high school into a Candy Land destination for the 3rd annual Winter Wonderland Festival.

The festival is on Dec. 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Lorain High School at 2600 Ashland Avenue.

The community is invited to participate in STEAM-based candy-themed games, holiday crafts, and winter sports like an ice skating rink, mechanical snowboard machine, and gingerbread bounce house.

Lorain Schools' dance students will also perform a holiday routine.

A community resource fair will also be on-site with information about various district services and programs to help students and families succeed.

Local barbers will provide free haircuts, and students will be given free hats, gloves and books for children to take home.

More information can be found on the district's website.