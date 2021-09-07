Lorain Correctional Institution hiring corrections officers, hosting mass-hiring event

GRAFTON, Ohio — Are you looking for a job in law enforcement? The Lorain Correctional Institution is holding an open interview mass-hiring event next week to fill corrections officer positions at the facility.

The event is on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the prison, located at 2075 South Avon Belden Road, Grafton, 44044.

Positions start at $19.72 per hour with an increase after six months and then annually. Promotion opportunities are available after a probationary period.

Additional incentives are:

Annual cost of living increases

Roll call pay up to seven hours additional

Shift differential for 2nd and 3rd shifts at $.60 cents an hour

Approved for VA educational benefits

Paid training

Tuition reimbursement

Medical insurance beginning first month after date of hire

OPERS retirement plan

457 savings plan

Union OCSEA Ohio Civil Service Employees Association

Paid vacation, sick and personal leave

Same-day job offers will be available at the hiring event. You must apply online before attending the event. CLICK HERE to apply.

Conditional employment offers will be dependent on a background check and a negative drug test.

If attending the event, make sure to bring a copy of your diploma, GED or college transcripts as well as your driver's license and DD214 if you have served in the military.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Lorain Correctional Institution

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.