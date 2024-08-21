Lorain County Dog Kennel gets $250,000 grant to upgrade facility

The State of Ohio gave the Lorain County Dog Kennel a $250,000 grant, which will allow it to make "major improvements" to house more stray dogs with the hopes of adopting them out, the shelter said in a news release. The county will also invest around $800,000 to revamp the facility.

According to the shelter, the facility has six small kennels and 28 large kennels currently. Of the large kennels, 20 of them have indoor and outdoor access. The grant will see those kennels renovated with floor drains replaced.

Eleven more kennels will be built on the south side of the building, which will be exclusively used as an isolation space to determine if new dogs being housed there have any communicable diseases. Nine more kennels will be built on the facility's north side to house dogs ready for adoption.

The grant will also allow the construction of a dedicated dog washing room with a ramp for easier access. Additionally, heating and ventilation will be redone throughout the entire kennel.

New meet-and-greet rooms will also be built so that people can interact with the dogs before adoption.

The new construction is expected to take around 10 months.

Right now and through Oct. 1, dog adoption fees will be waived; you'll only have to pay for a dog license, which will cost around. $26.

"The additional updates will continue this path to providing a safe and comfortable environment for Lorain County’s lost and homeless dogs," the kennel said.

CLICK HERE for more information about the dog kennel