Lorain County elected officials at odds over Issue 20

ELYRIA, Ohio — Issue 20, also known as the "7 district plan" in Lorain County, will be voted on in less than a week. The issue would break the county into seven districts, expanding the county's current commissioners from three to seven. The seven-member board would appoint a county executive and take four votes versus the current two to get county issues passed.

Cuyahoga and Summit counties are the only ones in Ohio with charter forms of government with an elected council and an elected county executive. In Ohio currently, 86 out of 88 counties have three commissioners on a county board. If issue 20 passes, seven districts would vote for one representative of their choice who would serve on the board of county commissioners.

Board President of the Lorain County Commissioners, David Moore, who put Issue 20 on the ballot, said it's not about gerrymandering or party grabs.

"We have a very diverse group of people that live in Lorain County," said Moore. "So, dividing the county by seven equal districts it brings more of a different perspective into county government. So, that people in the rural areas would have a voice just as the cities would have the same voice."

Moore said Issue 20 would cut salaries by 40% for each commissioner, equaling around $56,000 in pay per commissioner. This would total $392,000 a year for all seven commissioners.

"What elected official will run for office and say cut my pay, cut my power, so we can equal representation," Moore added. "That's why it hasn't been done yet."

If passed, based on current commissioner salaries, which are over $90,000, that would mean over $100,000 more a year will be spent on commissioner salaries.

"I work in county government, there's not be offsets in the costs," said Michelle Hung, Lorain County Commissioner. "It will cost you more."

Hung and current Lorain County Auditor Craig Snodgrass are firmly against Issue 20 because they feel Lorain County residents' votes will be diluted and the finances aren't adding up for them.

"I think you're diminishing voters, choices, votes," said Snodgrass. "Right now, we get to vote on all three representatives for all three county commissioners, and with this proposal, we get to vote on one of the seven, or 14%."

If Issue 20 passes, it would also give newly elected officials the option to create new departments in the county, like the Department of Corrections, Law, Finance, and Personnel, which would dictate county-wide hires, fires, and money.

"If they want to take on and run a jail, go for it," Moore said. "I would recommend not to, and if they were to take it over, they would probably hire the people that are running it right now."

Snodgrass believes Issue 20 creates a loss of checks and balances.

"No one person, no one party, should have all power, and I am afraid this ballot will do that," said Snodgrass.

Amherst City Councilman Martin Heberling also fears Issue 20 will jeopardize local jurisdictions.

"It's just the fact that historically speaking, when it comes to your vote, your vote again affects the entire county itself rather than a small portion, and I think that having that voice matters," said Heberling.

The private group Citizens for Equal Representation in Lorain County helped propose Issue 20. Member of the group, Brian Hoagland, believes issue 20 is the change the county and residents deserve.

"There's just been a lot of decisions like that over the years where two people from the same party, oftentimes from the same area, are making decisions for everybody in the county, and just a lot of people felt like it just wasn't right," said Hoagland. "Their voice wasn't getting heard and wanted to make a change and wanted more, more representation."

Each current elected commissioner will have to run for reelection if Issue 20 passes.