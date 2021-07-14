Lorain County keeping children safe with Junior Investigator Child Identification Program

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain County wants to keep your children safe, and it's launching the Junior Investigator Child Identification Program in order to do so, according to Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson.

The Lorain County Prosecutor's Office program will offer free fingerprinting and data storage to be used in the event that a child goes lost or missing. Those that choose to take part in the program will receive a free identification card with your child’s important information printed on it, according to Tomlinson.

The first event of the program will take place this Friday, July 16, beginning at 6:15 p.m. at Crusher Stadium.

Tomlinson will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for "First Responders Night" as part of the evening. Everyone in attendance will be able to utilize the free program.

There will be more information available as it is announced.

