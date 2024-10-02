Lorain County prosecutor, chief of staff facing criminal charges

The Lorain County prosecutor is facing criminal charges following an alleged romantic relationship with one of his employees that led to a 2023 settlement, according to a complaint filed in the Elyria Municipal Court.

Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson is charged with tampering with evidence, intimidation and attempted bribery, according to the Elyria Municipal Court. Additionally, the prosecutor's chief of staff, James Burge, has been charged with intimidation and tampering with evidence. Both are named in the 21-page complaint obtained by News 5.

In October 2023, Tomlinson's former girlfriend and employee received a $100,000 settlement, which was not done transparently, according to the complaint.

The complaint read that Tomlinson allegedly paid the settlement with $40,000 from the Prosecutor's salary budget and two requisitions for $40,000 and $20,000 from the Prosecutor's salary budget. The county commissioner said there was no executive session and was told it was for payment of legal fees.

The settlement stemmed from an interaction between the two in August 2023, where Tomlinson allegedly injured her, according to the complaint. She resigned the next day and signed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint.

News 5 has reached out to Tomlinson’s office, but we have not heard back.

Tomlinson is set to be arraigned on Thursday in Lorain.