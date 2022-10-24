Lorain County Public Health declares 'spike alert' following 11 overdoses over the weekend

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Health Officials in Lorain County have declared a "Drug Overdose Spike Alert" after 11 people overdosed on Sunday.

Lorain County Public Health said that while 11 individuals were observed in the emergency room, "it is important to note that just because an ER visit is classified as a 'drug overdose' does not necessarily mean it was a street drug or opioid."

Overdoses can happen from a medication error, alcohol or children getting into parents' medications, the agency said.

The alert was issued because of the rapid increase in overdoses in a 24-hour period. The overdoses included fatalities, but the agency didn't say how many people died. It won't be clear what drug the individuals overdosed on until testing is carried out pending a coroner's report.

The agency issued the overdose alert to "bring awareness that there could be a possible new public health threat (i.e. powerful or lethal batch of drugs circulating in the area or an increase in usage of a particular drug)."

This year, 82 people in Lorain County have died from a drug overdose, with 71 of those deaths having been from opioids, according to the agency.

Health officials said that other street drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine is being mixed with fentanyl—which is many times stronger than heroin.

The agency has these tips that can help reduce the chance of a fatal overdose:

Never use alone. Call 1-800-484-3731 or visit neverusealone.com.

Carry naloxone. Pick up nearby or order by mail. Click here for more info.

Test drugs for fentanyl, exchange used syringes for new ones, and get support at 3150 Clifton Avenue, Lorain. Harm Reduction Clinic details can be found here.

Get help with your addiction. Call 1-800-888-6161 or visit MHARSLC.org.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.