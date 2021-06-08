Lorain County Public Health offering all three COVID-19 vaccines

Lorain County Public Health is offering all three COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna — at zero cost.

According to the department’s website, people can walk in or make an appointment for a guaranteed vaccine and shorter wait time.

You have to be age 12 or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18 or older to receive the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

Here’s a list of Lorain County vaccine clinics for the month of June:

June 12: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

There will be a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fligner’s Market, located at 1854 Broadway in Lorain. You can register here .

. There is another vaccination clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. at Applies Market, located at 400 Sheffield Center in Lorain. You can register here .

June 15: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

There will be a vaccine clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lorain County Public Health, located at 9880 South Murray Ridge Road in Elyria. You can register here .

June 19: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

There will be a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lorain County Public Health, located at 9880 South Murray Ridge Road in Elyria. You can register here .

After receiving your first dose of the vaccine, check your white vaccine card for when to receive your second dose. You can also follow the directions on ArmorVax.

