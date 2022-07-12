LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Lorain County summer crisis program has begun for 2022 and is an annual program that provides eligible households with a one-time benefit for services such as air conditioners or fans, according to a release from the Lorain County Community Action Action.

Ebony Steele recently took advantage of this program to receive assistance while taking care of her son who has Sickle Cell Armenia. An affect that comes with sickle cell, patients are advised to stay away from the heat.

With this program, LCCAA was able to give her an air conditioner on the first day of the program.

In order to qualify for the program, one must either be 60 years or older or have a medical condition. A person’s gross annual income should be at or below the Federal Poverty Line at $48,562 for a family of four to qualify as well.

Residents who are at the poverty level can also qualify for help if they meet one of many criteria including:

One household member is age 60 or over

A household member has a documented medical condition worsened by extreme heat

Electric service has been disconnected or they have received a disconnect notice

They are trying to established a new service

For those who qualify for benefits, if they are customers of regulated utilities have the chance to receive up to $500 to help pay those bills. Unregulated utility customers can receive up to $800.

The program will run through September 30, 2022.

For additional information, you can visit their website or call 440-245-1870.

