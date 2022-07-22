ELYRIA, Ohio — A deputy with the Lorain County Sheriff's Office has been fired and charged for allegedly stealing money from a home he responded to during a call last week.

According to authorities, deputy Dylan Hazzard was at a home on July 15 to investigate the death of someone when a family member of that person said money was taken from a room in the house. It was determined the deputy was the only person to have gone into that room alone.

The deputy later confessed and gave investigators an undisclosed amount of money he took from the home, authorities said.

He was relieved of duty on Wednesday and his law enforcement commission was terminated. The deputy had been with the department 11 months, the sheriff's office said. He was hired on Aug. 5, 2021.

On Thursday, the deputy was indicted on one count of theft in office, a third degree-felony, and one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony. According to the indictment, the amount allegedly stolen was more than $7,500 but less than $150,000.

After the indictment was handed down, the deputy was taken to the Lorain County Jail. He was later released after posting a $5,000 bond.

