Lorain County Sheriff's Office deputies train for the unexpected behind the wheel

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Lorain County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent part of Tuesday preparing for what might be down the road. They’re practicing behind the wheel.

“This prepares them for the unexpected,” said Captain Daniel Ashdown, LCSO.

The department’s yearly deputy driver training took place at Dragway 42 in West Salem.

“We have maneuvers set up, high speed evasive maneuver situation, we also have some high-speed lane changes,” said Sgt. Jason Zsebik, Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.

The training is geared toward distracted drivers, police pursuits and other dangers while in the driver's seat.

“These are things we take very seriously, and we want to make sure our deputies are trained for them,” said Captain Richard Bosley.

