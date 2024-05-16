Lorain County Sheriff's Office searching for 32-year-old man accused of domestic violence, assaulting deputy

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 32-year-old man who allegedly violated Ohio's domestic violence statute and assaulted an officer.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on Wallu Drive in South Amherst for a report of domestic violence, authorities said.

After their initial investigation, they concluded Matt Dillion had violated Ohio's domestic violence statute and located him inside his Chevy Silverado pickup truck, which was parked in the driveway, authorities said.

Deputies were able to speak with Dillion and asked him to exit the vehicle, authorities said. Dillion resisted their verbal attempts, prompting the deputies to attempt to remove him.

Dillion resisted their attempts to remove him from the vehicle by reversing the pickup truck out of the driveway. One deputy was partially dragged by the vehicle while being assaulted by Dillion, authorities said.

The deputy was not injured, and Dillion evaded arrest, authorities said.

Dillion later returned to the home but fled again after refusing to comply with authorities a second time.

Deputies initiated a pursuit on State Route 113 in South Amherst, but for public safety, they terminated it on State Route 2 near Avon, authorities said.

No one was injured during the pursuit, authorities said.

Several warrants have been issued for Dillion's arrest, including domestic violence and assault on a police officer. Authorities said further charges are being requested.

Anyone with information on Dillion's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-329-

3710.