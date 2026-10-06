Lorain County's Connect to a Cause event raises record $610K for local nonprofits

The Community Foundation of Lorain County says this year's Connect to a Cause event raised more than $610,000 for 112 local nonprofits, setting a new record for the annual fundraiser.

"Over one day our community came together to support causes that mattered and the results are nothing short of remarkable," said Cindy Andrews, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Lorain County.

The event, which launched in 2020, has raised more than $2 million since its inception, thanks in part to local businesses matching donations.

While Connect to a Cause is designed as a targeted day of giving, donations can be made year-round to support participating nonprofits.

Nonprofits interested in participating in next year's Connect to a Cause event are encouraged to reach out to the Community Foundation now to begin planning.

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