One in custody after Lorain fire departments were placed on lockdown

Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 02, 2024
Lorain fire departments were placed on lockdown Saturday after a man attempted to break into one of the fire stations, according to authorities.

Overnight, a warning went out to all Lorain County fire stations about the man, leading to stations locking their doors and staying on “high alert,” authorities said. Departments were warned that he had threatened law enforcement agencies and fire departments.

Saturday afternoon, fire departments were informed that the man was taken into custody, authorities said.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

