Lorain firefighters rescue dog from Lake Erie

LORAIN, Ohio — A dog named Diesel got loose from his yard Wednesday afternoon and ended up falling into Lake Erie but was rescued by the quick actions of Lorain firefighters.

Diesel was able to escape his yard by climbing on a high snow bank and then leaping over a fence, the fire department said. Diesel eventually meandered over to the lake, but slipped down an embankment and into the water.

Crews responded to the scene and were able to rescue Diesel just in time. He was taken to a nearby animal hospital and later reunited with its owner.

Nice job, LFD!

