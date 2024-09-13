Lorain High School reviving driver's ed course after nearly 30 years

LORAIN, Ohio — Driver's education is back at Lorain High School.

Beginning this fall, students can take a driver's ed course on campus. The course includes 24 hours of online coursework. Then, students can complete in-car sessions with a driving instructor.

The revived course has students excited.

"It's fun to learn how things work," Sophomore Kyler Garlick said. "I like learning new things."

Mic Beccera, the executive of secondary initiatives with Lorain City Schools, said bringing back the course has taken five years. The biggest motivator for returning to the program was removing barriers preventing students from getting their driver's licenses.

"They're able to take it here during the school day," he said. "They don't have to come back and take it after."

Beccera said the demand for the course has been overwhelming. He said the school is already looking to add a summer session of the course and maybe hire a full-time instructor.

For now, Lorain High School is happy to give kids a sense of freedom. Garlick already knows how he'll be using his freedom.

"Just help out my mom is my main goal," he said. "My dad is going to be working out of town, so I'm mainly going to be doing stuff for her."