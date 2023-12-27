Lorain mothers create free, educational programming for kids

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Two Lorain County mothers started a program that took off in 2023. It's called "Lorain with Littles," and it provides free and educational events for little ones.

"Those early years can be really tough without a community, a support system," said Sarah Puskas, a founder of "Lorain with Littles."

Founders Sarah Puskas and Anneisa Truman have pandemic babies and felt like they needed to get out and socialize with their children.

Storytime was a favorite way the Moms got out of the house and the way they first met a few years back.

"Story time is our favorite part. Which is cool because we met at story time, we take our kids to the library story times so, we kind of piece together our favorite parts of different story times," said Puskas.

The mothers work together now to create their own kind of story time, programming that is serving hundreds of Lorain County families.

"It costs to exist these days and we want to be able to provide ways for you to have fun that aren't astronomical in the world that we live in," said Anneisa Truman, a founder of "Lorain with Littles."

The events are not just a play date. Kids explore, learn social skills, make a craft, work on literacy, and even explore sensory bins. At every event, a community connection station provides resources for caregivers.

"Usually, we are partnering with a local agency to have a table to get people signed up right there in person," said Truman.

"Lorain with Littles" events are fun and free for families, and a way caregivers are finding a new support system, "people in these kinship care family situations are benefitting from this even more so sometimes than two parent households because of that stability aspect," said Truman.

The huge attendance that just keeps growing shows the need for a resource like this for this generation of families.

"We've both struggled with postpartum depression and we realized getting out of the house with the kids and doing things as hard as it is to get there is really good for us too, it's good for the kids, it's good for us," said Puskas.

"Lorain with Littles" is a recognized partner of "Rising Titans Kindergarten Readiness," a part of Lorain City Schools and the United Way.

In 2024, "Lorain with Littles" is pursuing nonprofit status. To donate to that cause, click here.

Playdates happen once a month, the next is on Jan. 20.