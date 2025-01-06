Lorain parents frustrated with last-minute school closure notices

LORAIN, Ohio — As kids are still reeling from their extra snow day, parents are not happy with the Lorain School District for their last-minute notice, while the district blames it on the rapidly changing weather.

Snow can impact the roads, power and whether parents can send their kids to school. Across Northeast Ohio, some schools stayed in session, while in Lorain, they decided to cancel class. But the announcement came a little too late for Eli Jahjaddy, who has two kids in the district.

“If you're canceling school an hour before, at least do it two hours before,” said Eli Jahjaddy, a parent of two Lorain students.

Peggy Lilly, whose son is in the district, also expressed frustration.

“Normally, they'd pick him up around 6:15. They didn't cancel school till 6:30 something this morning. And I know there are kids who are there early,” said Lilly.

In Lorain, some parents say their kids were already walking to school, on the school bus, or even in the carpool line when they learned it was closed, forcing them to adjust their day at the last minute.

“Of course, because now you have to find a babysitter. I know somebody today who works in North Olmsted, and someone called off because their kids didn’t have school,” said Jahjaddy.

In a statement to News 5, Lorain City Schools said their protocol is usually to make closure decisions before 5:30 a.m., but they say this morning’s situation was a unique one, writing the following:

On social media, there were also mixed reactions about whether the school should have been closed at all. But whether in session or not, parents in Lorain just want better notice.

“I think they waited too last minute. I think they should’ve made the decision at least hours before school started, not like a half hour before the doors opened,” said Lilly.

The full statement from Lorain City Schools can be found below:

"Like many school districts across the county, Lorain City Schools takes weather-related closures very seriously, as these decisions impact thousands of families across our community. This morning's closure announcement came later than our standard protocol, and we want to provide transparency about the situation.

Our district typically aims to make closure decisions by (or before) 5:30 AM to give families adequate time to arrange childcare and adjust their schedules. However, this morning presented unique challenges as the predicted snowfall pattern shifted significantly, creating hazardous conditions during the early morning commute. This rapid change in weather affected districts throughout the county, with multiple schools announcing closures within the same 10-15 minute timeframe.

The deteriorating conditions posed significant safety risks for all our students – whether they walk to school, ride the bus, or are driven by parents. While initial forecasts indicated the severe weather would remain south of our district, we observed rapidly worsening road conditions that raised immediate safety concerns, particularly on secondary streets where many of our students travel.

The decision to close schools is never taken lightly. We carefully weigh multiple factors, including:



Real-time road conditions across the district

Weather radar and updated forecasts

Reports from our transportation and facilities teams

Input from local emergency management officials

Impact on our families and staff

We understand that sudden school closures create significant challenges for families, particularly regarding childcare arrangements and work schedules. While we strive to make these decisions as early as possible, today's rapidly changing conditions required us to prioritize student and staff safety above all else."