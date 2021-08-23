Lorain police: Alcohol appears to be factor in crash that left 50-year-old man dead

LORAIN, Ohio — A 50-year-old man was killed on Saturday in Lorain in a three-car crash on the Henderson Bridge, according to the Lorain Police Department.

It happened around 9:02 p.m. in the 2200 block of Henderson Drive.

Police say the man, later identified as Francisco J. Santiago, 50, of Lorain, was in a 2006 Honda Civic heading north over the bridge at a high rate of speed when he tried to change lanes and struck a late model Ford Taurus heading in the same direction. The impact caused Santiago's car to go left of center into the southbound lane where it was hit by a 2007 Ford Focus.

Santiago, who was the Honda's only occupant, had to be extricated by firefighters, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

"Alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor in this collision," police said.

Authorities didn't say if anyone else was injured in the other two vehicles.

Police closed the bridge for about five hours while they worked the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Officer Robert Hargreaves.

