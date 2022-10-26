Lorain Police, FBI looking for bank robber dressed like he also robbed a Halloween store

LORAIN — Authorities in Lorain are searching for an armed man who wore a unique costume to rob First Federal Savings of Lorain Wednesday afternoon.

Photos of the robber show him dressed in jeans, a long sleeve shirt, an orange overshirt, a comically large fake beard, aviator sunglasses and a hat. Put together, the outfit looks like what could be described by one digital journalist as the Duck Dynasty version of a Baker Mayfield costume you'd pick up in the Halloween aisle of your local dollar store.

The robbery happened around 1:13 p.m. The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the man appeared to be around 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Lorain Police at 440-204-2105 or the Cleveland FBI at 216-622-1500.

