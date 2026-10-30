Lorain police searching for armed and dangerous murder suspect after Pearl Avenue shooting

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous after a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in a parking lot.

At approximately 1:24 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2026, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2957 Pearl Ave. Upon arrival, officers found 41-year-old Dominic Berlingeri Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Berlingeri was transported by Life Care Ambulance to Mercy Health – Lorain Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Lorain Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation. Police say Berlingeri and Josue Rodriguez, 44, of Lorain became involved in an altercation prior to the shooting. Rodriguez is believed to have retrieved a firearm and shot Berlingeri following another exchange between the two men.

After the shooting, Rodriguez fled through an alley between East 29th and East 30th Streets. He was last seen driving a red 1996 Toyota Tercel two-door with Ohio license plate LAK9790.

Rodriguez remains at large, and a murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to the BOLO issued by police, Rodriguez has boxing-glove tattoos on his throat, Rachel on his right hand, cursive writing above his left eye, and Josue on his left forearm.

Police are urging the public not to approach Rodriguez. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.