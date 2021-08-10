Lorain police searching for driver in hit-skip crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department is investigating after a hit-skip crash seriously injured a 47-year-old motorcyclist at the intersection of West 21st Street and Ashland Avenue on Aug. 6.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 47-year-old man from Lorain, was traveling northbound on Ashland Avenue, approaching the West 21st Street intersection.

A vehicle, described by a witness as a dark-colored SUV, was traveling eastbound on West 21st Street approaching the intersection of Ashland Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the posted stop sign and entered the intersection.

The SUV crashed into the motorcycle.

The driver of the hit-skip vehicle fled the area and continued eastbound on West 21st Street.

The motorcycle driver was ejected off his bike and slid eastbound across West 21st Street.

Investigators believed based on evidence that the hit-skip vehicle could have be a 2012-2017 Toyota Camry.

The motorcyclist was left with a serious injury to his left leg. A Lorain police officer applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding until he could be transported to Mercy Health for treatment.

Investigators said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The hit-skip crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2115.

