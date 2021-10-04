Lorain's Genesis House bringing awareness to domestic violence during the month of October

LORAIN, Ohio — Domestic violence advocates and the Genesis House, Lorain County’s only domestic violence shelter, are running mutilple county-wide campaigns to raise awareness of domestic violence during the month of October.
Purple Ribbons
Purple Ribbons will be on display all month along Broadway Avenue in the city of Lorain. The ribbons will be on lampposts, trees and signs.
Purple ribbons will also be up for a week on LCCC Main Campus and at Ely Square from Oct. 18 through Oct. 22
The Silent Witness Exhibit
An exhibit will remember the lives lost to domestic violence. This exhibit consists of life-size silhouettes, with each one telling the story of a Lorain County resident who was killed by someone.
The exhibit will be on display at Lorain Community College from Oct. 1-15 and Marion L. Steele High School from Oct. 18 through Oct. 22.
Empty Seats
Dozens of businesses and institutions will have an empty seat at a table displaying a frame that tells the story of one of Lorain County’s victims.
- Avon Lake United Church of Christ
- Lorain Metro Housing Authority (14 sites)
- Cornerstone Pregnancy Services
- Elyria Library (West River Rd branch)
- Broadway Mary’s
- Lorain County Community College (Main Campus)
- Lorain County Community College (Lorain Campus)
- Lorain County Community College (Wellington Campus)
- MHARS Board
- We Care, We Share
- Café Melissa
- 15:13 Fitness & Strength
- Hairlove
- Flowers By Sharon
- Ginko Gallery
- Lorain Library (W. 6th branch)
- The American Legion Post 30
- North Ridgeville Police Department
- Hairways
- Bistro Bella Luna
- Kim’s Grocery & Carryout
- Bingo Chinese Restaurant
- Cable Co-op
- Nord Center
- Pathways
- LCADA (3 locations)
- Ben Franklin
- North West Bank (4 branches)
- Community United MC
- Jodi Estelle’s Hair Design
- Lorain Municipal Court
- Elyria Police Department
- Sheffield Lake Police Department
- Head Start (4 sites)
- The 530 Shop
- Oberlin Community Services
- Grafton Barbell
- World Gym
- The Mermaid’s Tale
- Lorain Police Department
- Main Street Vermilion
- Mercy Health
Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.
You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.