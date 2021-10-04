Lorain's Genesis House bringing awareness to domestic violence during the month of October

LORAIN, Ohio — Domestic violence advocates and the Genesis House, Lorain County’s only domestic violence shelter, are running mutilple county-wide campaigns to raise awareness of domestic violence during the month of October.

Purple Ribbons

Purple Ribbons will be on display all month along Broadway Avenue in the city of Lorain. The ribbons will be on lampposts, trees and signs.

Purple ribbons will also be up for a week on LCCC Main Campus and at Ely Square from Oct. 18 through Oct. 22

The Silent Witness Exhibit

An exhibit will remember the lives lost to domestic violence. This exhibit consists of life-size silhouettes, with each one telling the story of a Lorain County resident who was killed by someone.

The exhibit will be on display at Lorain Community College from Oct. 1-15 and Marion L. Steele High School from Oct. 18 through Oct. 22.

Empty Seats

Dozens of businesses and institutions will have an empty seat at a table displaying a frame that tells the story of one of Lorain County’s victims.

Avon Lake United Church of Christ

Lorain Metro Housing Authority (14 sites)

Cornerstone Pregnancy Services

Elyria Library (West River Rd branch)

Broadway Mary’s

Lorain County Community College (Main Campus)

Lorain County Community College (Lorain Campus)

Lorain County Community College (Wellington Campus)

MHARS Board

We Care, We Share

Café Melissa

15:13 Fitness & Strength

Hairlove

Flowers By Sharon

Ginko Gallery

Lorain Library (W. 6th branch)

The American Legion Post 30

North Ridgeville Police Department

Hairways

Bistro Bella Luna

Kim’s Grocery & Carryout

Bingo Chinese Restaurant

Cable Co-op

Nord Center

Pathways

LCADA (3 locations)

Ben Franklin

North West Bank (4 branches)

Community United MC

Jodi Estelle’s Hair Design

Lorain Municipal Court

Elyria Police Department

Sheffield Lake Police Department

Head Start (4 sites)

The 530 Shop

Oberlin Community Services

Grafton Barbell

World Gym

The Mermaid’s Tale

Lorain Police Department

Main Street Vermilion

Mercy Health



