Lost power? Here's a list of places open for charging, air conditioning and more

Hundreds of thousands across Northeast Ohio have been left without power after severe storms traveled through the area Tuesday afternoon.

Numerous cities have opened stations to help those who were impacted by these storms while power companies are working to restore electricity.

Here is a list of the centers open:

Cuyahoga County

Independence

The Civic Center, located at 6363 Selig Blvd., is open Wednesday until 9 p.m. for residents in need of power and warm showers.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn's recreation and Senior Centers will be open during normal hours for those who need air conditioning and phone charging.

The Recreation Center is located at 7600 Memphis Ave. and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Senior Center is located at 7727 Memphis Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Westlake

The Porter Public Library at 27333 Center Ridge Rd. in Westlake is open for residents who need air conditioning, power and wifi. Earlier in the day, Antonio's Food Truck was at the library to provide food for people.

The Community Services Building, located at 28975 Hilliard Blvd., is also open for power and air conditioning.

The library will be open until 11 p.m., and starting at 9 p.m., residents can have access to computers, seating and self-checkout for most library materials.

Lakewood

The Red Cross and the City of Lakewood have partnered to open a reception center at Hayes Elementary School, 16401 Delaware Ave., until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Lakewood charging centers emerge after power outages affect residents.

Residents can enjoy air conditioning, charging stations and refreshments. Lakewood Police, Fire/EMT and Human Services personnel will also be on hand to assist those in need.

Parma Heights

The Parma Heights Fire Department has offered to fill oxygen tanks for patients if they come to the fire station.

They must be a Parma Heights resident with valid identification. They can go to the station at 6184 Pearl Road.

It is available 24 hours a day.

Middleburg Heights

The City of Middleburg Heights Recreation Center will continue to remain open overnight for residents of Middleburg Heights and Brook Park in need of shelter and or to recharge cellphones and other light electrical equipment.

The city is asking that residents remember to bring charging cords and personal hygiene supplies.

Cuyahoga County Public Library

Seventeen branches of the Cuyahoga County Public Library are open to those who need air conditioning, electricity or Wi-Fi.

The ones that are excluded from this are the following:



Bay Village

Brook Park

Brooklyn

Independence

North Olmsted

Parma Heights

Parma-Powers

Richmond Heights

Additionally, the Cuyahoga County Public Library has opened portions of its administrative building to accommodate a large number of residents in need. The building is located at 2111 Snow Road in Parma.

Lake County

Wickliffe

The Wickliffe Community/Senior Center, located at 900 Worden Road, will be open Wednesday until midnight as a cooling and charging center for residents.

Additionally, the Center for Pastoral Leadership, located at 28700 Euclid Ave., has opened its fieldhouse as a charging station until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Eastlake

Eastlake's City Hall and the Senior Center are open for those who need to charge a phone or tablet. The city will keep residents posted on updates.

Geauga County

Chardon

A comfort station was set up in Chardon for those impacted by Tuesday’s severe storms. It opened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Chardon United Methodist Church, 515 North St, but has now moved to the Chardon Fire Department classroom/community room at 110 S Hambden St. Chardon, OH 44024.

The church is offering hot food and beverages and power charging stations. They ask that residents use the side entrance off of South St. near the Mountain Run bike shop.