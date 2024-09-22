'Love is Blind' is looking for its next cast in Ohio

The very popular Netflix show "Love is Blind" is looking for its next cast members in Ohio. On the show, men and women enter "pods" and get to know strangers on the other side of the wall.

The goal is to form a connection and get engaged without knowing what the other person looks like.

"We're not looking for influencers or models, we're looking for everyday people who have everything going and they're just waiting for that missing puzzle piece," said Donna Driscoll, executive vice president of casting and talent at Kinetic Content.

After the engagement, couples are sent on a trip to test their relationship in the real world.

Driscoll continued, "After that honeymoon, you come home, back to real life, back to your jobs, and you live together for the first time. While you plan your wedding!"

Click on this link to begin the application process. "When you go to fill out that application, the main thing that you want to do is tell your story, take the time to answer the questions. We put them there because they're very important for the casting team, and we read every single application."

Driscoll continued, "if you are selected to move forward to a phone interview, you'll have a phone interview with the member of the casting team. After that is a lengthy Zoom interview."

To be part of the cast, you don't have to relocate, "we want to find people who are more interested in finding love, finding their partner and soulmate than they are interested in being on television."

The pods will be located in a central Ohio location that has yet to be determined, "if you never thought that you would have a shot at doing something like this and you're kind of second guessing whether or not to apply, I would say take a leap of faith and apply. Because you never know unless you try."