Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Love is in the air at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens

'Love in Bloom' is the theme of this year's orchid show. It's open now until March 30.
"Love in Bloom" is the theme of this year's orchid show. It's an old-school, campy, carnival-themed take on a timeless topic.
orchids.jpg
Posted

CLEVELAND — Love is the air at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens.

"Love in Bloom" is the theme of this year's orchid show. It's an old-school, campy, carnival-themed take on a timeless topic.

"We have a swan boat," Exhibitions Manager Ryan Sandy said. "In our Madagascar Biome, we have a flying cherbub. In our hallway, you'll see our sniffing booths, which is our answer to a kissing booth."

Over 3,000 orchids are throughout the exhibit with new varieties added just this year.

Between planning the exhibit, gathering the orchids, and creating the displays, it takes months and collaborations across departments to open the exhibit.

"Everybody on this team is super creative," Sandy said. "We have a whole team of horticulturalists that not only take care of these plants but create these really brilliant displays."

Guests are welcome to take pictures and wear their Valentine's best when they visit. Organizers hope guests walk away with more than just pictures.

"I hope that they find something that speaks to them and makes them want to pursue it further," Amanda Hannah, Director of Horticulture, said. "Whether it's learning more about it or taking an orchid home."

"Love in Bloom" is open until March 30. Tickets can be purchased in person or online.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.