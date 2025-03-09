Love is in the air at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens

CLEVELAND — Love is the air at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens.

"Love in Bloom" is the theme of this year's orchid show. It's an old-school, campy, carnival-themed take on a timeless topic.

"We have a swan boat," Exhibitions Manager Ryan Sandy said. "In our Madagascar Biome, we have a flying cherbub. In our hallway, you'll see our sniffing booths, which is our answer to a kissing booth."

Over 3,000 orchids are throughout the exhibit with new varieties added just this year.

Between planning the exhibit, gathering the orchids, and creating the displays, it takes months and collaborations across departments to open the exhibit.

"Everybody on this team is super creative," Sandy said. "We have a whole team of horticulturalists that not only take care of these plants but create these really brilliant displays."

Guests are welcome to take pictures and wear their Valentine's best when they visit. Organizers hope guests walk away with more than just pictures.

"I hope that they find something that speaks to them and makes them want to pursue it further," Amanda Hannah, Director of Horticulture, said. "Whether it's learning more about it or taking an orchid home."

"Love in Bloom" is open until March 30. Tickets can be purchased in person or online.