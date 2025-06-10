Love live music? Here is Akron's Summer Concerts in the Park schedule

The City of Akron kicked off its Summer Concerts in the Park Monday with its first concert and a Bicentennial Festival.

The concert series is set to run through Aug. 14, with the first and last weeks featuring Bicentennial festivals. The free live music will be accompanied by yard games, face painting and food at the festivals.

While Monday's concert was rained out, there are plenty of other concerts to attend this summer. Check out this year's schedule below:

Hardesty Park



June 9: Michael Eric Schirch and Bicentennial Festival

June 16: The Silk Band

June 23: Peggy Coyle & the Mostly Blues Band

June 30: Eric Everette Jazz: Elation!

July 7: The Cover Band

July 14: Lil Eddy and the Boilermakers

July 28: Delta Hand

Aug. 4: Time Machine

Firestone Park CC



June 10: Van Sailin' and Bicentennial Festival

June 17: The Mick & Rick Band

June 24: The Cats on Holiday

July 1: Cold Blue Steele

July 8: Funkology

July 15: Akron Big Band

July 29: Off the Record

Firestone Stadium



Aug. 5: Lil Eddy and the Boilermakers

Shadyside Park



June 11: 45RPM and Bicentennial Festival

June 18: The Gray Beard Band

June 25: Magnificent Goat Brothers

July 2: Jim & Beth Miller

July 9: The Lees Brothers Band

July 16: Instant Replay

July 30: Fillmore East Band

Aug. 6: Hip to That

Lawton Street CC



June 12: Eric Everette Jazz: Elation! and Bicentennial Festival

June 19: No concert

June 26: Red Rose Panic

July 3: Jul Big Green

Ellet CC



June 13: American Steal and Bicentennial Festival

June 20: Back to Eden

June 27: 80's Ladies

July 4: No concert

Patterson Park CC



July 10: Silk

July 17: No Way Out

July 31: Blue Lunch

Aug. 7: Dirty Lookz and Bicentennial Festival

Triangle Park



July 11: One Fine Day

July 18: Backstreet Blues Band

Aug. 1: Xcetera

Aug. 8: Bridge Live! and Bicentennial Festival

Ed Davis CC



Aug. 11: Silk Band and Bicentennial Festival

Joy Park CC



Aug. 12: Erin Nicole's Centric Soul and Bicentennial Festival

Mason Park CC



Aug. 13: Red Rose Panic and Bicentennial Festival

Summit Lake CC



Aug. 14: Realiztik Soul and Bicentennial Festival

The Bicentennial festivals begin at 6 p.m., and concerts will go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, Akron Recreation and Parks will post any cancellations on its Facebook page.