Love live music? Here is Akron's Summer Concerts in the Park schedule

The City of Akron kicked off its Summer Concerts in the Park Monday with its first concert and a Bicentennial Festival.
The concert series is set to run through Aug. 14, with the first and last weeks featuring Bicentennial festivals. The free live music will be accompanied by yard games, face painting and food at the festivals.
While Monday's concert was rained out, there are plenty of other concerts to attend this summer. Check out this year's schedule below:
Hardesty Park
- June 9: Michael Eric Schirch and Bicentennial Festival
- June 16: The Silk Band
- June 23: Peggy Coyle & the Mostly Blues Band
- June 30: Eric Everette Jazz: Elation!
- July 7: The Cover Band
- July 14: Lil Eddy and the Boilermakers
- July 28: Delta Hand
- Aug. 4: Time Machine
Firestone Park CC
- June 10: Van Sailin' and Bicentennial Festival
- June 17: The Mick & Rick Band
- June 24: The Cats on Holiday
- July 1: Cold Blue Steele
- July 8: Funkology
- July 15: Akron Big Band
- July 29: Off the Record
Firestone Stadium
- Aug. 5: Lil Eddy and the Boilermakers
Shadyside Park
- June 11: 45RPM and Bicentennial Festival
- June 18: The Gray Beard Band
- June 25: Magnificent Goat Brothers
- July 2: Jim & Beth Miller
- July 9: The Lees Brothers Band
- July 16: Instant Replay
- July 30: Fillmore East Band
- Aug. 6: Hip to That
Lawton Street CC
- June 12: Eric Everette Jazz: Elation! and Bicentennial Festival
- June 19: No concert
- June 26: Red Rose Panic
- July 3: Jul Big Green
Ellet CC
- June 13: American Steal and Bicentennial Festival
- June 20: Back to Eden
- June 27: 80's Ladies
- July 4: No concert
Patterson Park CC
- July 10: Silk
- July 17: No Way Out
- July 31: Blue Lunch
- Aug. 7: Dirty Lookz and Bicentennial Festival
Triangle Park
- July 11: One Fine Day
- July 18: Backstreet Blues Band
- Aug. 1: Xcetera
- Aug. 8: Bridge Live! and Bicentennial Festival
Ed Davis CC
- Aug. 11: Silk Band and Bicentennial Festival
Joy Park CC
- Aug. 12: Erin Nicole's Centric Soul and Bicentennial Festival
Mason Park CC
- Aug. 13: Red Rose Panic and Bicentennial Festival
Summit Lake CC
- Aug. 14: Realiztik Soul and Bicentennial Festival
The Bicentennial festivals begin at 6 p.m., and concerts will go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, Akron Recreation and Parks will post any cancellations on its Facebook page.