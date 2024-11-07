Low enrollment could lead to fewer elementary schools in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood City School District is re-evaluating how it uses its elementary buildings amid falling enrollment.

As a Lakewood native and mother of two, Monica Braun couldn't wait to get her kids into the district.

“They are a caring group that I really feel that they are I trust my kids when they go to that school,” Braun said.

Jessica Brown also has two kids in this district and was excited about them, too.

“There are so many opportunities here. I absolutely love the programs they run,” Brown said.

But now, both parents fear the classroom their children are so used to won’t be the same.

“It's a little concerning, and I’m a little bit nervous, but i also understand where they're coming from,” said Brown.

Lakewood Superintendent Margaret Niedzwiecki told News 5 that people are having fewer kids, which has led to lower enrollment. Since 2003, the district has seen a decrease of 2,400 students. As a result, the district is considering consolidating its seven elementary schools.

“We have some classrooms at some buildings running at 13, while we have others running at 25,” said Niedzwiecki.

In August, the district created an Elementary Planning Facility Task Force of over 50 community members. The task force spent months analyzing the capacity and utilization of the seven elementary schools in the district. They developed seven options involving redevelopment and redistricting. These options are being presented by Superintendent Margaret Niedzwiecki at community meetings for feedback.

“Few of the scenarios have repurposing two buildings. If we repurpose two buildings, we would, you know, again, advance further with an early learning center, but also it could become our community recreation,” said Niedzwiecki.

If the district does move forward with the plans, the schools that could be affected include Lincoln, Grant, and Roosevelt. Those that are guaranteed to stay are Harrison, Hayes, Horace, and Emerson.

“We like to keep our walkability to 1.5 miles for our students, and so we'll can be able to continue to do that, but we would have to keep our four border elementary schools,” said Niedzwiecki.

But Grant Elementary is where Braun's kids go.

“Certainly, anytime you move students, they're going to be hurt and going through some transitions so they don't transition well. We also want to make sure our kids are not going across some major roadways, whether it's Detroit or Hilliard or Madison or even the railroad tracks,” said Braun.

While Brown fears it’ll affect their walkability.

“One of the biggest reasons we moved to this area is we love to be able to walk,” said Brown.

Brown and Braun understand that change is needed but hope they don't lose the district they love.

“I want to see our resources better utilized, if that, if it makes sense to consolidate. Let's consolidate, but let's just do it in a smart fashion.” said Brown.

“I think that there could be a way to make it bright for all students if we can work together. And I feel this is a step,” said Braun.

The superintendent says that in all options, they plan to keep walkability, adding that they have more meetings with the community before they make a recommendation to the school board.

“I truly believe we can offer and continue to offer a great education at Lakewood city schools. Even if we were to repurpose,” said Niedzwiecki.

Those community meetings have been held at each of the elementary schools impacted.

The meetings will go on until the end of the year. Then, the task force will provide their information to the superintendent, who will present recommendations to the school board in early summer. Any changes could go into effect as early as the 26-27 school year.