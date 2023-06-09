Lucky Strike: Pro bowlers spare time to hit the lanes with the community

You’re not going to join the Browns on the field for warm-ups on gameday or take batting practice with the Guardians before a big game. But Thursday night in Parma Heights, local bowlers did have the chance to play with some of the best bowlers in the world.

The Professional Women’s Bowling Association is in town for the Cleveland Open, and Yorktown Lanes hosted a “Bowl With The Pros” event before the competition heats up Friday Morning.

Gabriella Riba, a young amateur from Elyria, said, “These ladies are very good. I look up to them as pros and as idols, basically, and they’re really amazing bowlers.”

The grueling tournament opens Friday morning for the pros. Verity Crawley is from England but knows the best competition is on the PWBA Tour. “Exactly,” she said. “And that’s why I’m here. I’m from the U.K., but I spend most of my time in the U.S. because the Professional Tour is in the U.S.”

Qualifying for the professionals is Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. Qualifying resumes Sunday, with the Finals set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.